March 29, 2022, 11:38 Humanitarian terrorism carried out by Azerbaijan has been strongly condemned by int’l community – Artsakh MFA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement says:

“On March 28, the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh was resumed through the only gas pipeline entering Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia. This month, Azerbaijan has twice disrupted the supply of natural gas to Artsakh for a lengthy period, causing a humanitarian crisis.

The humanitarian terrorism carried out by Azerbaijan has been strongly condemned by the international community, numerous calls have been made for the restoration of gas supply, and adequate political and diplomatic steps have been taken. The role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in the matter is also great.

We are grateful to all the countries and international organizations, political and public figures who, adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law and moral norms, gave an adequate assessment to Azerbaijan's actions and took relevant steps to eliminate this humanitarian catastrophe.

Politicization of humanitarian issues is inadmissible and immoral, and any attempt of the kind is a challenge to the entire civilized world”.