Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Georgia on a working visit on March 29, the ministry said in a statement.

March 29, 2022, 09:25 Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit the Foreign Minister will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani.