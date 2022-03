The G7 countries rejected Moscow's demand to pay for energy imports from Russia in rubles, said German Energy Minister Robert Habeck, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, all G7 ministers fully agree that this would be a unilateral and clear violation of existing contracts.