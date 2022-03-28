Russia highlights observing agreements reached over Nagorno Karabakh –Peskov

Russia considers it necessary for all parties to observe the previously reached agreements over Nagorno Karabakh, and the question about the possibility of sending an additional contingent of peacekeepers amid growing tensions in the region must be addressed to the Russian defense ministry, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "That question should be asked to our military; they are the ones that communicate with the Azerbaijani side, with the Armenian side. And, of course, the most important thing now: to ensure the continuation of the regime of implementation of the terms of the relevant agreements by all parties," the Kremlin spokesperson said.