Devotion is immortality...Arayik Grigoryan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the homeland died for the salvation of the homeland.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Arayik Grigoryan is one of them. Arayik Grigoryan was born on June 24, 1970, in Stepanakert.

From 1988-1992 he studied at the "Physical Culture" Department of the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture.

Later he graduated from Artsakh State University with a master's degree in "Criminal Law".

On December 4, 1995 he participated in the higher courses of the Ministry of National Security of the Republic of Armenia.

From October 19, 1995 he served in the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh, holding various positions. He started from the lower ranks of the service, later hold the post of the Head of Department.

He took part in the April Four-Day War. From November 15, 2019  he held the position of First Deputy Director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh.

Military rank of major-general was conferred to Arayik Grigoryan by the presidential decree.

Major-General Arayik Sergey Grigoryan had a number of state-departmental awards. During the recent 44-Day Artsakh War the hero took part in the battles for the defense of Martakert, Hadrut, Askeran and Shushi.

The best human qualities were concentrated in my father. He was a defender of professionalism; he highly valued that quality, he always thought about the reputation of the structure.

From the very beginning of the war, he went to the frontline to carry out important tasks under his direct leadership and together with his servicemen. It was due to the fact that for my father, the officer's honor, dignity and devotion to the homeland were more important than any position," the hero's daughter Mariam Grigoryan told “Artsakhpress”.

Arayik Grigoryan was shot dead by enemy projectile on November 5.

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan posthumously awarded Major General Arayik Grigoryan, former first deputy of the chairman of the National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic, with the highest title of "Hero of Artsakh" for his exceptional services for the Artsakh Republic in ensuring the defense and security of the Motherland, for personal courage and handed in "Golden Eagle"order to the relatives. On November 5, 2021, he was posthumously awarded the Soghomon Tehlirian Medal.


     

Society

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the nation died for the salvation of the homeland.

