In the evening of March 27 and as of 12 PM of March 28, the operative-tactical situation along the entire line of contact, including the eastern section, is relatively stable, no major ceasefire violations have been registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.
The village of Parukh of the Askeran region is now under the control of the Russian peacekeeping troops. Information Center
