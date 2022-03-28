Biden says he did not call for regime change in Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he did not call for regime change in Russia, the White House press pool reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Sunday, Biden visited a church in Washington. According to Bloomberg’s Courtney Rozen, when the head of state was exiting the church, one of the reporters asked him whether he called for regime change. The American leader responded: "No."

Earlier, during his Warsaw visit, Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House later assured that the US leader "was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change." In his turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it was not up to the US president to decide who would be in power in Russia.