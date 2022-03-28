Scholz speaks against no-fly zone in Ukraine, sending NATO peacekeepers

Germany is against sending NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the ARD TV channel on Sunday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We will not act there in the military sphere even if one calls it peacekeeping troops," he said. "We won’t aspire to create a no-fly zone there," the chancellor added.

That said, the official stated that he was doing "everything to help Ukraine." According to him, currently "sanctions are the main tool" against Russia.

Earlier, Warsaw proposed to send a NATO peacekeeping mission to western Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda planned to submit his proposal to US President Joe Biden at the March 24 NATO summit. Following the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would not send troops to Ukraine since it would lead to a full-scale conflict with Russia.