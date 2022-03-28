‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

“CODA” has won the 2022 Oscar for Best Picture, ABC News reported.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The film, which is on Apple TV+, is the first streaming movie to win the award.
“Thank you to the Academy for letting our ‘CODA’ make history tonight,” producer Philippe Rousselet said.
Also nominated in this category were:
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Nightmare Alley”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”