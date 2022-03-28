“CODA” has won the 2022 Oscar for Best Picture, ABC News reported.

March 28, 2022, 09:35 ‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The film, which is on Apple TV+, is the first streaming movie to win the award.

“Thank you to the Academy for letting our ‘CODA’ make history tonight,” producer Philippe Rousselet said.

Also nominated in this category were:

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”