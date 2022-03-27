Artsakhpress

Society

President Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the Askeran region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the region, dedicated to the situation created in the aftermath of the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State assured that all efforts are being exerted to stabilize the situation and to withdraw the enemy to their starting positions through the efforts of the Russian side.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէPresident Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the region, discussed the current situation with the residents, and gave a number of instructions on future plans.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

     

Politics

Necessary to discuss the possibilities of expanding the functions and mechanisms of the peacekeeping contingent. Artsakh State Minister

Yesterday, the Security Council of Artsakh, headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, aiming to draw the latter's attention to Azerbaijan's aggression against the village of Parukh and the height of Karaglukh, since this territory is completely in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.

President Harutyunyan presented in the National Assembly the latest developments in the military-political situation

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the deputies in the National Assembly...

President Harutyunyan presented in the National Assembly the latest developments in the military-political situation

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the deputies in the National Assembly...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law

On March 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions...

International community’s unequivocal position to be collective contribution in stabilizing situation – Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement that the unequivocal position of the world community...

France calls on Azerbaijan to pull back troops from Artsakh villages

France expressed concern over the Azerbaijani military advance in Nagorno Karabakh.

PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the region, dedicated to the situation created in the aftermath of the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Presidential Office stated.

Azerbaijani troops still haven’t pulled back after advance. Artsakh State Minister

State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan expressed hope that the Azerbaijani troops will pull back...

As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen...

Results of online auction-sale of clothes sewn by students of Stepanakert Armenian-Italian Educational Complex summed up

As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...

Artsakh women stage protest in capital Stepanakert

On March 24, in the territory of Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association, a group...

Press conference on "Azerbaijan's State Terrorist-Ethnic Cleansing Policy" held in Stepanakert

On March 23, on the initiative of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University,...

About 60 displaced families settled in Aygestan. Head of Community

1246 residents live and create in Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

Military

Russian defense ministry announces violation of tripartite statement provisions on Karabakh by Azerbaijan

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Subversive actions of the enemy in different directions of the Karaglukh height stopped. The operative-tactical situation remains tense

On March 26, the Azerbaijani armed forces, after invading the village of Parukh in the Askeran region,...

Azerbaijan’s accusations on “sabotage attempts” are “absolute lie”. Defense Army

The Artsakh military denied Azerbaijan’s accusations that it attempted a sabotage action.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive actions in the direction of the eastern border

On March 26, at around 11 AM, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive...

The Azerbaijani side continues to remain in the positions occupied on March 24

On the night of March 25 to 26 and as of 9 AM the operative-tactical situation along the entire line...

At this stage Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission. Information Center

As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side...

Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu had a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense...

President Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the Askeran region
Necessary to discuss the possibilities of expanding the functions and mechanisms of the peacekeeping contingent. Artsakh State Minister
President Harutyunyan presented in the National Assembly the latest developments in the military-political situation
Russian defense ministry announces violation of tripartite statement provisions on Karabakh by Azerbaijan
President Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

Photos

Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Nor Shen community of Artsakh
Nor Shen community of Artsakh's Martuni region
Videos

Culture

Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Sport

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Erdogan and Zelenskyy have phone talk

Medvedev: It will be difficult for Europe to give up Russian oil, natural gas

North Korea launches new intercontinental ballistic missile, details revealed

Google confirms restricted access to its news service in Russia

