President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the region, dedicated to the situation created in the aftermath of the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Presidential Office stated.

March 27, 2022, 14:20 President Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the Askeran region

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State assured that all efforts are being exerted to stabilize the situation and to withdraw the enemy to their starting positions through the efforts of the Russian side.

President Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the region, discussed the current situation with the residents, and gave a number of instructions on future plans.