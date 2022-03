Yesterday, the Security Council of Artsakh, headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, aiming to draw the latter's attention to Azerbaijan's aggression against the village of Parukh and the height of Karaglukh, since this territory is completely in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.

March 27, 2022, 12:25 Necessary to discuss the possibilities of expanding the functions and mechanisms of the peacekeeping contingent. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We expected that due to the efforts of Russia, the consequences of this aggression will be eliminated and the Azerbaijani troops will be withdrawn to their starting positions. In this regard, yesterday's clear statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense is welcome.

In the letter, we also asked to increase the personnel and technical means of the peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, which will help to carry out the peacekeeping mission along the 500-kilometer line of contact more effectively.