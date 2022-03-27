President Harutyunyan presented in the National Assembly the latest developments in the military-political situation

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the deputies in the National Assembly and presented the latest developments in the military-political situation of the country, the Presidential Office stated.
Yesterday, the Security Council of Artsakh, headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, aiming to draw the latter's attention to Azerbaijan's aggression against the village of Parukh and the height of Karaglukh, since this territory is completely in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.
On March 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions...
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement that the unequivocal position of the world community...
France expressed concern over the Azerbaijani military advance in Nagorno Karabakh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the region, dedicated to the situation created in the aftermath of the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Presidential Office stated.
State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan expressed hope that the Azerbaijani troops will pull back...
Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen...
As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...
On March 24, in the territory of Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association, a group...
On March 23, on the initiative of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University,...
1246 residents live and create in Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
On March 26, the Azerbaijani armed forces, after invading the village of Parukh in the Askeran region,...
The Artsakh military denied Azerbaijan’s accusations that it attempted a sabotage action.
On March 26, at around 11 AM, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive...
On the night of March 25 to 26 and as of 9 AM the operative-tactical situation along the entire line...
As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side...
Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu had a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
