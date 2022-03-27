President Harutyunyan presented in the National Assembly the latest developments in the military-political situation

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the deputies in the National Assembly and presented the latest developments in the military-political situation of the country, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of State noted that intensive work is being carried out at all levels to suspend the aggressive military, humanitarian and psychological actions carried out by Azerbaijan, and to restore normal life in Artsakh.