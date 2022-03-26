The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

March 26, 2022, 20:58 Russian defense ministry announces violation of tripartite statement provisions on Karabakh by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: From March 24 to March 25, the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, violating the provisions of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

At present, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their original position. An appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani side to withdraw troops.