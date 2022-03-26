President Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law

On March 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pursuant to the decree, during the term of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, under the statutory procedure:

1. the right to freedom of assembly is restricted; 2. strikes and other arrangements terminating or suspending the activities of organizations are prohibited; 3. activities of organizations, engaged in propaganda or other actions spearheaded against the defense capacity and security of the Artsakh Republic are suspended.