President Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law

On March 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pursuant to the decree, during the term of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, under the statutory procedure: