Subversive actions of the enemy in different directions of the Karaglukh height stopped. The operative-tactical situation remains tense

On March 26, the Azerbaijani armed forces, after invading the village of Parukh in the Askeran region, continued their movements and hostile actions in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in different directions of the Karaglukh height. Necessary restraining actions were taken by the Armed Forces of the Artsakh Republic in order to stop the advance of the enemy, Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the result of repetitive skirmish, the subversive actions of the enemy were stopped.

As of 5 PM, the operative-tactical situation in this part of the line of contact remains tense. Work with the Russian peacekeeping command staff towards the stabilization of the situation is underway.