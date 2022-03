The Artsakh military denied Azerbaijan’s accusations that it attempted a sabotage action.

March 26, 2022, 13:30 Azerbaijan’s accusations on “sabotage attempts” are “absolute lie”. Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh attempted sabotage actions is an absolute lie which simply seeks to conceal Azerbaijan’s own provocations,” the Defense Army said.