On March 18-20, the Armenian Kickboxing Championship was held in Yerevan,Armenia. Athletes of the Kickboxing Federation of Artsakh also took part in the championship and won prizes.

March 26, 2022, 11:30 Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The athletes of the Artsakh kickboxing team were awarded with diplomas and expensive gifts by the Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School.

The ceremony was attended by Stepanakert Deputy Mayor Suren Tamrazyan and Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School Director Emils Hovhannisyan.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head coach of the Artsakh Kickboxing Federation Armen Ghahramanyan said that the championship was held at a high level.

"17 athletes participated in the championship. Seven of them took the first, three - the second and four athletes won the third place," said Ghahramanyan.