France expressed concern over the Azerbaijani military advance in Nagorno Karabakh.

March 26, 2022, 11:11 France calls on Azerbaijan to pull back troops from Artsakh villages

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “France expresses regret over the recorded incidents in Nagorno Karabakh, particularly the armed incidents and the troop advance in Parukh and Khramort regions. France calls on the forces, which, as reported, have advanced, to pull back to their initial positions in accordance to the November 9 2020 ceasefire statement,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

The French foreign ministry also expressed concern over the gas supply cut-off in Nagorno Karabakh, demanding the restoration of the supply. It said that this issue has been noted during the French foreign minister’s phone calls with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts.