On the night of March 25 to 26 and as of 9 AM the operative-tactical situation along the entire line of contact, including the eastern border, is relatively stable, no significant ceasefire violations have been reported, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

March 26, 2022, 10:31 The Azerbaijani side continues to remain in the positions occupied on March 24

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani side continues to remain in the positions occupied on March 24. Negotiations over their return to the starting positions are ongoing.