Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the results of the NATO summit and the threat of food crisis, Zelenskyy said on Twitter, news.am informs.

March 26, 2022, 09:44 Erdogan and Zelenskyy have phone talk

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Talked to Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the results of the NATO summit. Exchanged assessments of the current diplomatic efforts. Discussed the threat of the food crisis and ways to prevent it," the head of state said.

He added that he was grateful to Turkey for the support it provided to Ukraine.