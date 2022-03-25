On March 25 Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the ministry said in a news release.

March 25, 2022, 17:52 Foreign Minister of Armenia received the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan touched upon the Azerbaijani invasion in Nagorno-Karabakh which was launched on March 24 in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation - the village of Parukh, the Azerbaijani actions deliberately disrupting the normal operation of vital infrastructure, and other steps aimed at ethnic cleansing. The need for the return of Azerbaijani units to the starting positions of March 23 was stressed.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace agreement, underscoring in that context the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.