As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side suffered 2 casualties and a number of servicemen were wounded (5 more servicemen were wounded last night) as a result of the attacks of Bayraktar UAV used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

March 25, 2022, 15:34 At this stage Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission. Information Center

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hence, Azerbaijan is grossly violating the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement in the form of invasion and ceasefire violations, Artsakh Information Center informs.

"Despite the high-level talks, we note that the Russian peacekeeping force deployed in Artsakh managed only to stop the advance of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the Parukh community of Askeran region at this stage, and firing from different caliber weapons. However, at the same time, we emphasize that the Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission, as the Azerbaijani troops that invaded the village of Parukh of Askeran region and the adjacent areas on March 24, remain on the ground.