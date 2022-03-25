As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side suffered 2 casualties and a number of servicemen were wounded (5 more servicemen were wounded last night) as a result of the attacks of Bayraktar UAV used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
At this stage Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission. Information Center
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hence, Azerbaijan is grossly violating the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement in the form of invasion and ceasefire violations, Artsakh Information Center informs.