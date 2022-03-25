Since the afternoon of March 25, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, continuing the gross violations of the ceasefire, in addition to firearms, have been using strike drones, including the "Bayraktar TB-2" type.

March 25, 2022, 15:03 Two contract soldiers of the Defense Army killed as a result of the actions of the enemy. Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two contract soldiers of the Defense Army were killed as a result of the actions of the enemy, the p ress service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

The number of injured is being determined.