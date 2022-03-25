Two contract soldiers of the Defense Army killed as a result of the actions of the enemy. Defense Army

Since the afternoon of March 25, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, continuing the gross violations of the ceasefire, in addition to firearms, have been using strike drones, including the "Bayraktar TB-2" type.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he will hold a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, on March 25, TASS reported.
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen wounded as a result of the March 25 actions of Azerbaijan at the Stepanakert Military Hospital, Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...
On March 24, in the territory of Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association, a group...
On March 23, on the initiative of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University,...
1246 residents live and create in Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.
As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side suffered 2 casualties and a number of servicemen were wounded (5 more servicemen were wounded last night) as a result of the attacks of Bayraktar UAV used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu had a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense...
According to the verified information, 5 contract servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh received...
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh are in active dialogue with the command of the Russian peacekeeping...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, held e telephone conversation...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
