Armenia applies to ECHR over Azerbaijani violations against people of Artsakh

The Representative of Armenia on international legal affairs submitted a request on March 24 to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on applying an urgent interim measure against Azerbaijan over the recent violations against the population of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement the Office of the Representative said that facts with concrete proofs were presented according to which since February of this year the Azerbaijani forces, located near the village of Khramort in Askeran region of Artsakh, have been regularly threatening the peaceful population of Artsakh, urging them to leave their homes and the territory.

“The cases of irregular shots fired by Azerbaijan in March towards the peaceful population, including the schools of Artsakh were also presented in the request. These cases resulted in the damage of the main pipeline supplying natural gas to Artsakh, and the whole population of Artsakh is left without gas supply. In these cold weather conditions the whole population of Artsakh, including the hospitals and schools have to survive without natural gas. Such encroachments are a direct threat not only to the residents of Khramort village, but also the entire population of Artsakh.

Based on these facts and combining them with the case law of the European Court, the Representative of Armenia on international legal affairs recorded that Azerbaijan’s actions directly endanger the fundamental rights of the population of Artsakh protected by the Convention and contain a threat of an irreversible loss. The European Court has been asked to apply an urgent interim measure against Azerbaijan and oblige to stop the threats, the shootings and restore the supply of the natural gas”, the statement says.

Today, on March 25, the Representative of Armenia on international legal affairs also applied to the International Court of Justice, drawing its attention on the aforementioned violations made by Azerbaijan.