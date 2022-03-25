On March 24, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, crossed the Line of Contact with the Republic of Artsakh and invaded the village of Parukh in the Askeran region of Artsakh. The adversary has undertaken provocations also in the direction of the settlement of Khramort of the same region, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement released today.

March 25, 2022, 13:14 International community should assess Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy in strictest terms – Artsakh MFA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Moreover, on the night of March 25, Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the units of the Artsakh Defense Army, using both firearms of different calibers and attacking drones (UCAV).

The above actions are the logical continuation of the recent terrorist campaign initiated by the Azerbaijani authorities, which manifests itself in the exertion of psychological pressure on the civilian population, periodic violations of the ceasefire regime, disruption of the operation of the only gas pipeline feeding Artsakh, resulting in a dire humanitarian situation in the Republic of Artsakh.

All these actions carried out by Azerbaijan are nothing but a state-orchestrated policy of ethnic cleansing aimed at the complete eviction of Armenians from Artsakh.