According to the verified information, 5 contract servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh received wounds of various degrees as a result of the skirmish provoked by the Azerbaijani forces in the night of March 25, the Artsakh Information Center said.

March 25, 2022, 13:00 5 Artsakh servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Their lives are not in danger”, the Center said.