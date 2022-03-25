The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh are in active dialogue with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, the authorities said in a statement.

March 25, 2022, 12:56 Artsakh military takes additional measures to ensure security of adjacent villages of Azeri- invaded Parukh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the meantime the authorities of the Artsakh Republic are in active dialogue with the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in the republic. No effort is spared for the Russian party to take relevant measures at all levels within its mission to return the Azeri troops that invaded the village of Parukh of Askeran region on March 24, to their starting positions.

At the same time, the Artsakh Armed Forces are taking additional measures to ensure the security of nearby villages.