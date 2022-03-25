Medvedev: It will be difficult for Europe to give up Russian oil, natural gas

It will be difficult for Europe to give up Russian oil and natural gas. As news.am informs, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council—and former President and PM of Russia—, told RIA Novosti about this.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, we [i.e., Russia] are looking at Asian markets in these conditions, and thinking about how to diversify supplies if our European friends are in a hurry to give up supplies, oil, and natural gas from the Russian Federation," he said.

According to Medvedev, it will be very difficult for Europe to do that, as it receives 40 percent of its natural gas and one third of its oil from Russia.

"If they want to give it up, they will give it up. The question is: With what perspective? We [i.e., Russia] will also think about what to do," Dmitry Medvedev added.