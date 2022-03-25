The Azerbaijani incursion which began on March 24 in the section of the village of Parukh in Askeran region – the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh – still continues, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

March 25, 2022, 11:03 Situation in Nagorno Karabakh remains tense – Armenian Foreign Ministry

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The infiltrated units of the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the bases of the Defense Army last night. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains tense.

“We expect the peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation to undertake measures to ensure the immediate withdrawal of the infiltrated units of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which should imply the return of the Azerbaijani armed forces to the starting position of March 23,” the statement added.