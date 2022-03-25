On March 24, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, in gross violation of the requirements of the 2020 November 10 trilateral statement, infiltrated into the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping troops in the Republic of Artsakh, by taking under their control the village of Parukh in Askeran region and the adjacent positions, then attempted to ensure advancement in the eastern border of the Republic of Artsakh, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.
Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire at night using UAV, has 5 casualties, Armenian side has 1 wounded
As a result of the ensuing skirmish, the adversary has at least five military casualties, and there is one wounded soldier from the Armenian side.
As of 9am Friday, however, the situation is relatively stable.
"We expect the Russian peacekeepers to take measures to return the Azerbaijani units to the initial positions," the Artsakh defense ministry added.