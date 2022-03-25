On March 24, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

March 25, 2022, 09:43 Armenian FM presents Azerbaijan’s violation of line of contact in Artsakh to US Assistant Secretary of State

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties touched upon the issues of regional security. The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed on the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's violation of the Nagorno Karabakh contact line and the infiltration to the Parukh village of Artsakh. The Minister stressed that Azerbaijan grossly violates its obligations of the Trilateral Statements, endangering regional stability and peace. Ararat Mirzoyan also touched upon the actions of Azerbaijan towards targeting civilian population and exerting psychological pressure, deliberately disrupting the normal operation of vital infrastructure in order to create a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.



Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the above-mentioned actions are vivid manifestations of Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing and Armenophobia. In this regard, the Minister stressed the need for a targeted and clear response from the international community, including the United States.



Both sides highlighted the importance of undertaking steps aimed at de-escalation of the situation.



During the phone conversation, the Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the position of the Armenian side regarding the launch of negotiations on the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



Interlocutors touched upon the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.