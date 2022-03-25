Artsakhpress

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijan’s violation of line of contact in Artsakh to US Assistant Secretary of State

On March 24, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties touched upon the issues of regional security. The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed on the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's violation of the Nagorno Karabakh contact line and the infiltration to the Parukh village of Artsakh. The Minister stressed that Azerbaijan grossly violates its obligations of the Trilateral Statements, endangering regional stability and peace. Ararat Mirzoyan also touched upon the actions of Azerbaijan towards targeting civilian population and exerting psychological pressure, deliberately disrupting the normal operation of vital infrastructure in order to create a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the above-mentioned actions are vivid manifestations of Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing and Armenophobia. In this regard, the Minister stressed the need for a targeted and clear response from the international community, including the United States.

Both sides highlighted the importance of undertaking steps aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

During the phone conversation, the Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the position of the Armenian side regarding the launch of negotiations on the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Interlocutors touched upon the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.


     

Nikol Pashinyan to hold phone talk with Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he will hold a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, on March 25, TASS reported.

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen wounded as a result of the March 25 actions of Azerbaijan at the Stepanakert Military Hospital, Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

At this stage Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission. Information Center

As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side suffered 2 casualties and a number of servicemen were wounded (5 more servicemen were wounded last night) as a result of the attacks of Bayraktar UAV used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

