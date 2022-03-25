Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, held e telephone conversation on March 24, the Russian defense ministry said.

March 25, 2022, 09:06 Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss situation in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Papikyan presented the latest developments in the Askeran region of Artsakh in connection with the violation of the line of contact by the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces and the volatile situation created as a result. The Armenian defense minister stressed the need for these Azerbaijani military units to return to their initial positions.

Shoygu, for his part, assured that the situation is in the center of the Russian side's attention and necessary steps are being taken to resolve it peacefully.