As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex" in Stepanakert, organized by the "Christians in Need" Foundation, 4186 dollars has been raised.

March 24, 2022, 16:26 Results of online auction-sale of clothes sewn by students of Stepanakert Armenian-Italian Educational Complex summed up

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: All proceeds will be used to implement the statutory goals of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex" in Stepanakert.

The general director of the educational complex Tatevik Zakaryan told "Artsakhpress".

Unique samples of 22 handicrafts made by the students of the educational complex were presented at the charity auction held on March 8.

Most of them were everyday clothes, including outerwear, blazers, skirts and trousers; the prices ranged from $ 30 to $ 200.

In addition, a special collection of designer clothes made of delicate fabrics was presented at the auction. The cost of the special collection items ranged from $ 250 to $ 2,000.

The participants of the auction were from Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and New York, "said Zakaryan and added that the organization of such auctions will be continuous.