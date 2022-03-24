North Korea launches new intercontinental ballistic missile, details revealed

North Korea launched what could be a new-type intercontinental ballistic missile, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the ministry, the launch was the most technically advanced one in terms of the duration and altitude of the missile’s flight. This time, the missile flew for roughly 71 minutes and covered about 1,100 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of over six kilometers. In 2017, when Pyongyang last test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, the flight lasted 53 minutes and the missile reached a maximum altitude of more than 4,000 kilometers.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan 170 kilometers west of the Aomori Prefecture at 3:44 pm local time.

"North Korea’s actions pose a serious direct threat to Japan, the region and the entire international community, they are absolutely unacceptable, we have issued a protest via diplomatic channels," a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesperson pointed out, adding that Tokyo would maintain close cooperation with the United States and the international community on the North Korean missile issue, and would also continue comprehensive efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities.