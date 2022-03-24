Artsakh women stage protest in capital Stepanakert

On March 24, in the territory of Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association, a group of Artsakh women held a peaceful rally to make their voices heard by the international community, drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis which occurred after Azerbaijan deliberately cut off gas supply.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kristin Balayan, one of the organizers of the rally, told “Artsakhpress” that they gathered today to make the voice of the people of Artsakh heard to the world, as they are ready to fight for the right to live in the homeland.

“We must do everything for our children, fight and not be silent. During the war, our men fought for the defense of the homeland, and now we must support them. Let the world know that more than one hundred thousand Armenians live in Artsakh. Artsakh is the home of our grandfathers. We will live and create here together with our children," Balayan said.

According to the displaced Alyona Sargsyan from Shushi, the authorities of Azerbaijan in the same way as in 1920 had organized the Armenian massacres in Shushi. And now they are trying to implement a new program of genocide.

"This is not just a humanitarian catastrophe, if we do not unite today, we will not be able to achieve solidarity, to present our demands to the world. If we remain silent today, there will be new bloody pages in history books tomorrow. Because of the recent 44-Day War, I have lost everything, even the honor of visiting my father's grave, but today I am here; I live, I will continue to live in Artsakh," she said.

After the rally, the participants marched to the Freedom Fighters' Park to pay tribute to the memory of the heroes who resisted the aggression of Azerbaijan at the cost of their lives.