Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan seeks to finish ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, warns Armenian Prime Minister amid looming humanitarian disaster

The citizens of the Republic of Artsakh are deprived of natural gas supply for already three days, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting. He said that the supply was cut off as a result of Azerbaijan’s intervention.

Azerbaijan seeks to finish ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, warns Armenian Prime Minister amid looming humanitarian disaster

Azerbaijan seeks to finish ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, warns Armenian Prime Minister amid looming humanitarian disaster

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As you know, on March 7 the pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh was blown up in Azerbaijani-controlled territory. Using the most various pretexts, Azerbaijan was not allowing repair works and eventually Azerbaijan itself repaired it. As a result, the information we have indicates that Azerbaijan installed a valve on the pipeline.

On March 18, 11 days later, after restoring the gas supply to Artsakh for 4 days Azerbaijan simply closed the valve without any explosions on March 21, thus proving that it was behind the March 7 explosion,” the PM said.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the fact that both cases of the supply cut-off happened in unique circumstances.

“On March 7, unprecedented amount of snowfalls in the last 30 years happened in Artsakh and unprecedented drop in air temperatures were recorded. New record snowfalls and freezing cold was recorded on March 21 and in some places the snowfalls reached one and a half meters, one meter in capital Stepanakert, and the temperature reached minus eight degrees. And in these conditions Artsakh was intentionally deprived by Azerbaijan from the vitally significant natural gas supplies for heating apartments, kindergartens, schools and hospitals,” PM Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that this is enough to understand that as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions Artsakh is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster.

Pashinyan said he has no doubts that the heroic people of Artsakh will overcome this trial as well.

“But with this realization I must also say for the record that with its actions Azerbaijan is also rendering a service to the people of Artsakh, because this episode concerning the gas pipeline is a very precise and brief description of the Artsakh conflict for the international community. With this episode, the international community can understand the essence of the Karabakh conflict without reading hundreds of pages and studying the nuances of history.

This unequivocally showcases Azerbaijan’s policy towards the Armenians of Artsakh: That is – to make their life in their own homeland impossible. For one and a half years now, Azerbaijan is boasting of its so-called glorious victory in the 2020 44-day war, but everything shows that the fact that after so much suffering and deprivations, today, right now over 117,000 Armenians live in Artsakh, Azerbaijan considers this fact its biggest defeat and has set an objective to complete its policy of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh,” PM Pashinyan said.

In this context, Pashinyan said the Azerbaijani foreign ministry’s latest statement is very symbolic and speaks volumes, because Baku said in this statement that the Artsakh gas supply issue is its internal affair.

“If we interpret this from diplomatic language, this means that they are saying – ‘international community, don’t look this way and let us complete our policy of getting rid of Armenians by genocidal policy and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh under the pretext of so-called anti-terror actions or simply without obstructions, quietly’. No such thing can happen, and the diplomatic service of Armenia, other government officials, political forces, media, NGOs and individuals should in detail and widely present to the international community through social media everything that happened in Artsakh in the past 15 days,” Pashinyan said.

 On March 8, the authorities of Artsakh said that the main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh was damaged on March 7 and the supply was stopped.
The Artsakh authorities had said the area where the damage occurred was in Azerbaijani-controlled territory. It was reported that the Azerbaijani military deliberately damaged the pipeline.
The Azerbaijani authorities obstructed repair works for days. Only on March 16 the authorities in Artsakh announced that the Azerbaijani side itself began the repair work. However, days later, the gas supply was cut again. Authorities said they have reasons to believe that during the repairs the Azeri authorities installed a valve on the pipeline in order to shut it down whenever they want.
Meanwhile, the population of Artsakh is without gas and heating amid freezing temperatures and snowfalls. The Artsakh foreign ministry described Azerbaijan’s actions as humanitarian terrorism.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said the current situation emphasizes the urgency of clear response of the international community towards preventing the humanitarian crisis.
On March 22 the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan and the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan issued a joint statement, calling on international human rights organizations to pressure Azerbaijan and eliminate its gross and continuous human rights violations against the Armenians of Artsakh.
On March 23, the FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said they utilized all diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.
On March 23, the European Union expressed its concerns.
On March 24, Freedom House urged Azerbaijan to prevent humanitarian crisis and restore gas supplies to Artsakh.
 

 


     

Politics

Nikol Pashinyan to hold phone talk with Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he will hold a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, on March 25, TASS reported.

All news from section

Nikol Pashinyan to hold phone talk with Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he will hold a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister...

Prosecutor General’s Office files criminal case over actions directed to violating territorial integrity of Artsakh

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Artsakh filed a criminal case by Article 313 of the Criminal...

Armenia applies to ECHR over Azerbaijani violations against people of Artsakh

The Representative of Armenia on international legal affairs submitted a request on March 24 to the European...

International community should assess Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy in strictest terms – Artsakh MFA

On March 24, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, crossed the Line of...

Situation in Nagorno Karabakh remains tense – Armenian Foreign Ministry

The Azerbaijani incursion which began on March 24 in the section of the village of Parukh in Askeran...

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijan’s violation of line of contact in Artsakh to US Assistant Secretary of State

On March 24, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the US Assistant...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

All news from section

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen wounded as a result of the March 25 actions of Azerbaijan at the Stepanakert Military Hospital, Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

All news from section

Results of online auction-sale of clothes sewn by students of Stepanakert Armenian-Italian Educational Complex summed up

As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...

Artsakh women stage protest in capital Stepanakert

On March 24, in the territory of Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association, a group...

Press conference on "Azerbaijan's State Terrorist-Ethnic Cleansing Policy" held in Stepanakert

On March 23, on the initiative of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University,...

About 60 displaced families settled in Aygestan. Head of Community

1246 residents live and create in Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality...Armen Khachatryan.

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Military

At this stage Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission. Information Center

As the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense has already reported, today, March 25, the Armenian side suffered 2 casualties and a number of servicemen were wounded (5 more servicemen were wounded last night) as a result of the attacks of Bayraktar UAV used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

All news from section

Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu had a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense...

Two contract soldiers of the Defense Army killed as a result of the actions of the enemy. Defense Army

Since the afternoon of March 25, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, continuing the gross violations...

5 Artsakh servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

According to the verified information, 5 contract servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh received...

Artsakh military takes additional measures to ensure security of adjacent villages of Azeri- invaded Parukh

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh are in active dialogue with the command of the Russian peacekeeping...

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire at night using UAV, has 5 casualties, Armenian side has 1 wounded

On March 24, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, in gross violation of the requirements of the...

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss situation in Artsakh

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, held e telephone conversation...

As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman
Foreign Minister of Armenia received the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Nikol Pashinyan to hold phone talk with Putin
Prosecutor General’s Office files criminal case over actions directed to violating territorial integrity of Artsakh
At this stage Russian peacekeeping forces have not been able to solve the main problem within their mission. Information Center
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Nor Shen community of Artsakh
Nor Shen community of Artsakh's Martuni region
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

All news from section

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

All news from section

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

All news from section

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Medvedev: It will be difficult for Europe to give up Russian oil, natural gas

All news from section

North Korea launches new intercontinental ballistic missile, details revealed

Google confirms restricted access to its news service in Russia

UK announces major new military support package for Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search