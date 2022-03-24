In violation of humanitarian norms, Azerbaijan is carrying out a policy of terrorizing the Armenian population of Artsakh, but Artsakh is withstanding and will withstand no matter what.

March 24, 2022, 10:34 Artsakh vows to ‘withstand no matter what’ amid Azerbaijani 'humanitarian terrorism'

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS ’s Aram Sargsyan in an interview as Azerbaijan continues to block gas supply to Artsakh, leaving over 120,000 people without heating in freezing cold.

Speaking about the humanitarian, socio-economic and overall morale situation in Artsakh, FM Babayan said the situation is difficult but Artsakh will withstand.

“The situation is difficult, but it is what it is, we are withstanding and we will continue to withstand no matter what,” FM Babayan said.

However, he said there’s still no news from potential timeframes of restoring the gas supply.

FM Babayan reiterated that Azerbaijan intentionally cut off the gas supply, among others also for political reasons.

FM Babayan describes Azerbaijan’s actions as terrorism against the Artsakh population in violation of humanitarian norms, or humanitarian terrorism.

In addition to cutting the gas supply to Artsakh, the Azeri authorities are employing other methods in their attempts to terrorize the peaceful population. For already a month, the Azeri forces deployed near the village of Khramort in Artsakh’s Askeran only 500 meters away from village homes are using loudspeakers to terrorize the farmers, ordering them to evacuate or else they will use force.

Speaking on the situation in Khramort, FM Babayan said the village is unfazed and will not be terrorized. He said Khramort stands and will withstand no matter what. He said the people of Artsakh are very well familiar with Azerbaijan’s tactics and will not be terrorized.

“One day this kind of incident happens here, the other day elsewhere. This is the Azerbaijani style, we are familiar with this for a long time now. This doesn’t terrorize us in any way,” Babayan said.

On March 8, the authorities of Artsakh said that the main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh was damaged and the supply was stopped.

The Artsakh authorities had said the area where the damage occurred was in Azerbaijani-controlled territory. It was reported that the Azerbaijani military deliberately damaged the pipeline.

The Azerbaijani authorities obstructed repair works for days. Only on March 16 the authorities in Artsakh announced that the Azerbaijani side itself began the repair work. However, days later, the gas supply was cut again. Authorities said they have reasons to believe that during the repairs the Azeri authorities installed a valve on the pipeline in order to shut it down whenever they want.

Meanwhile, the population of Artsakh is without gas and heating amid freezing temperatures and snowfalls. The Artsakh foreign ministry described Azerbaijan’s actions as humanitarian terrorism.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said the current situation emphasizes the urgency of clear response of the international community towards preventing the humanitarian crisis.

On March 22 the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan and the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan issued a joint statement, calling on international human rights organizations to pressure Azerbaijan and eliminate its gross and continuous human rights violations against the Armenians of Artsakh.

On March 23, the FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said they utilized all diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.

On March 23, the European Union expressed its concerns.

On March 24, Freedom House urged Azerbaijan to prevent humanitarian crisis and restore gas supplies to Artsakh.