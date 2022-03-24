Biden to announce new sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden will announce new sanctions against Russian politicians and businessmen during a series of summits in Brussels, CNN reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will also discuss the location of NATO forces on its eastern flank and action plans in case Russia might use chemical or nuclear weapons.

Biden will meet with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to "check the signals." According to Sullivan, Biden will attend the extraordinary NATO summit for about three hours.

Sullivan said the alliance would “discuss the question of NATO's force posture on the Eastern flank.” He said leaders would ratify certain decisions taken by defense ministers last week, and task their military and political officials to set out a “longer term game plan for what forces and capabilities are going to be required in those eastern flank countries.

The long-term plan will be agreed upon at this summer's NATO summit in Madrid, as previously announced. The new force posture will provide "a long term footprint that is matched to the new security reality," Sullivan said.

He noted that at a subsequent G7 meeting, Biden and his fellow leaders "will agree on an initiative to coordinate on sanctions enforcement.”

Biden will also “announce a package of sanctions designations tomorrow that relate both to political figures and oligarchs."

And in all his discussions, Biden will “consult on potential contingencies” surrounding potential cyberattacks or the use of chemical or biological weapons, along with “how to deal with the rhetoric and the commentary coming out of Russia on this whole question of the potential use of nuclear weapons.”