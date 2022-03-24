An exhibition of Sergei Parajanov's works, entitled "I Only Have the Right to Dream," opened Tuesday at the Despiau-Wlerick Museum in Mont-de-Marsan, France, on the margins of the Yeraz (Dream) festival, news.am informs.

March 24, 2022, 10:48 Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: During these three months, the art of this great Armenian filmmaker and artist will be presented not only to the French, but also to hundreds of foreign guests from around the world arriving in Mont-de-Marsan.