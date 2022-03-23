Lavrov: What is happening is not only and not so much about Ukraine

There is no doubt that one of the rules that the West wants to apply is to restrain any rival, as news.am informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now it's Russia, China is declared the next one, or it will all happen simultaneously. And the goal of this rule-based world order is nothing but a complete revival of the unipolar world," he added in his address Wednesday at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"What is happening in the world now, of course, is not only and not so much about Ukraine. It is about the attempt to form a new [world] order," Lavrov said.