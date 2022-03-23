US, EU to Toughen Anti-Russian Sanctions after Biden’s Visit to Europe: White House

The United States and the European Union will impose more sanctions on Russia and toughen the existing ones following US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Brussels, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "He [Biden] will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement," the official told reporters in the White House on Tuesday.

According to Sullivan, the announcement about new sanctions will be made on Thursday, following discussions with US allies in Brussels. At the same time, Sullivan gave no details of the forthcoming sanctions.