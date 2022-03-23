Kremlin castigates ‘extremely dangerous’ idea of deploying NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine

The idea of deploying NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine is "reckless and extremely dangerous," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It would be a rather reckless and extremely dangerous decision," he said, commenting on the initiative.

Peskov emphasized that a special military operation was taking place in Ukraine. "The consequences of a possible engagement between our troops and NATO forces are quite clear and they would be hard to mend," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier stated that Ukraine had the right to invite "whomever it wishes" to enter the country, including NATO peacekeepers.