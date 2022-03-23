EU concerned about renewed cuts of gas supply in Artsakh

The European Union expressed its concerns about reports of a renewed disruption of the gas supply in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The EU concerned about renewed cuts of gas supply to Stepanakert. It is urgently needed to resume supplies to affected local population. The EU calls on authorities in control to enable it, especially in the current harsh weather”, Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for the external affairs ofthe EU, said on Twitter.