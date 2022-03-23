Press conference on

On March 23, on the initiative of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University, a press conference entitled "Azerbaijan's State Terrorist-Ethnic Cleansing Policy" was held in the university.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the speakers were Hovik Avanesov, the head of the Center for Caucasus Studies, and the head of "Kachar" Scientific Center Mher Harutyunyan.

According to Hovik Avanesov, regular press conferences on national issues are a part of the strategy of the Center for Caucasus Studies.

"What happened in 1920 is obviously a continuation of the Armenian Genocide, as no perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide had been punished, except for the Operation Nemesis. To think that Azerbaijan will change its handwriting is, of course, naive. The terms of 'Azerbaijan', 'Turkey' and 'peace' are incompatible with each other,'' said Avanesov.

He referred to the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) organized by the Azerbaijanis in the recently occupied city of Shushi, emphasizing that it violates all UN resolutions.

"Our main goal is to state once again that, regardless of the fact that Shushi is occupied, it was and will be Armenian," the speaker said.

In his speech, Mher Harutyunyan, head of the Kachar Scientific Center, stated that this period is one of the saddest pages in Armenian history.

"On this day in 1920, in Shushi, with the participation of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military, they carried out pre-planned operations to set fire to the city; massacred its unarmed inhabitants. Most of them were able to escape due to the fog and find refuge in Karin Tak and in other villages of Varanda. The loss of Shushi has had severe consequences for us in all respects. This tragedy must become a way to learn lessons from history," he said.

At the end of the press conference, the speakers answered the journalists' questions.