President Harutyunyan received Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan

On March 23, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received delegation headed by Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues relating to the inter-parliamentary ties and parliamentary diplomacy were on the discussion agenda.

Highlighting the periodic meetings with the Armenian parliamentary political forces, the Head of the State expressed gratitude to Taguhi Tovmasyan for constantly voicing the problems facing Artsakh and its people and for keeping them in the spotlight.