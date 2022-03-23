About 60 displaced families settled in Aygestan. Head of Community

1246 residents live and create in Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Mher Vanesyan told "Artsakhpress".

Mher Vanesyan noted that after the 44-day war, about 60 displaced families have settled in the community.

"The villagers mainly work on construction sites; there are also residents who are engaged in agriculture. 214 students study at the school. 55 children attend the community kindergarten. During the 44-day war, the roofs of almost all the houses in the village had been damaged.

Part of the houses have been already changed," M. Vanesyan said.

The rural roads need improvement. Due to the rainy weather, the condition of the roads is getting worse.

"There is a community hall, a first-aid station, a ceremony hall, a club in the community, which need to be renovated," said the community leader, assuring that after the establishment of lasting peace, solutions to all the existing problems will be found.