Over 1,200 residents of DPR, LPR, Ukraine granted temporary asylum in Russia in past month

More than 1,200 residents of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as of Ukraine, were granted temporary asylum in Russia in the past month, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Between February 18 and March 16, 2022, a total of 1,515 residents of DPR, LPR and Ukraine filed requests for temporary asylum on the territory of the Russian Federation," the press service said, answering to a TASS request for a comment.

"Temporary asylum was granted to 1,204 people," a spokesperson said.

The majority of those who obtained temporary asylum are staying in Western Russia’s Penza Region (149 people), and in the Central Russia’s regions of Nizhny Novgorod (130 people), Lipetsk (91 people) and Ryazan (85 people).

On February 18, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia, in particular to the Rostov Region, due to the growing threat of hostilities. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Subsequent treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with the republics’ leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Putin said that the goals of the operation are demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.