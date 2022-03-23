Zelenskyy says negotiations with Russia are very difficult, sometimes controversial

It is very difficult, sometimes controversial, but we are moving forward step by step. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, speaking about their talks with Russia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine continues to work at various levels—in particular, to push Russia for peace and to end this brutal war.

Also, the president thanked all the international mediators who are fighting for Ukraine, Europe, and the truth.

The Ukrainian leader reminded that the G7, NATO, and EU summits are to be held this week.

"New packages of sanctions, new aid. We will work, we will fight as much as we can—to the end, bravely and openly—on all these platforms. With all the energy. To achieve the result. With all our strength. And we will not get tired. We will rest when we win—and that will definitely happen," Zelenskyy stressed.