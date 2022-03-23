Special operation in Ukraine proceeds according to plan, says Kremlin

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine proceeds in accordance with previously set goals and plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It [the special operation] is going on strictly in accordance with the plans and with purposes that were established beforehand," he said, adding that from the very beginning, no one was expecting it to take "a couple of days."

Peskov added that the operation in Ukraine was "a serious operation with serious purposes."

In his words, the operation’s goals have not been achieved yet.