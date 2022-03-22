Poll reveals over 40% of Russians expect Western companies to return within year

Over 40% of Russians believe that most Western companies that left the country will return within a year, while another 26% believe it will take the companies from 3 to 5 years to come back, according to Synergy University research seen by TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Forty-two percent of those polled believe most Western companies that left the country will come back within a year. Another 26% believe it will take the companies 3 to 5 years to return. According to 24% of respondents, the Western companies will come back in 5 to 10 years, and another 8% do not expect the companies to resume operations at all," the research says.

It is notable that 36% of respondents believe that the withdrawal of a number of foreign companies from Russia will have a positive impact on the domestic economy, while 24% expect negative consequences; 40% of those polled stated that the mass outflow of foreign brands will have little impact on the economic situation in Russia.

Survey participants who were neutral or optimistic about the departure of Western companies from the Russia relayed what they considered the pros of the current situation: 43% said it will reduce Russia's dependence on foreign manufacturers, 23% said it would free the country from the need to comply with Western policies, 18% said it would encourage the development of domestic business, 4% said it would free up jobs for Russian specialists and 12% were undecided.